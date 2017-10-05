Loris Middle School students ‘were planning on killing’ 2 other students, police report says

By Published:

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police were called to provide extra security after they were notified two male students “were planning on killing” two female students Thursday at Loris Middle School.

The report from police says the investigation was launched Wednesday night around 6 p.m. after officers learned about the plan two male middle school students had to harm two other female students Thursday at  school.

The school system was notified, according to the report, and provided an internal report that showed they were aware of the threats and identified two 12-year-old boys as possible suspects.

Detectives interviewed the two boys and their parents.

The police report made no mention of charges filed against the boys, or any specific details about the threats.

 

