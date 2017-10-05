SC DMV gets extension until Jan. 2018 for REAL ID compliance

After a new extension, South Carolina officials now have until January 22, 2018 to make sure state identification cards are REAL ID compliant.

Also, beginning in the middle of October, the SC DMV will begin offering online driver license renewals.

Online renewals will cost $12.50 for a 5-year Driver License that you will receive in the mail.

Also, as long as all documents are on file with the DMV, you will be able to order your REAL ID online when it is available.

The SCDMV has a list of documents needed to get your license compliant:

Proof of Identity (Birth certificate or valid US passport)

Proof of Social Security Number (Social Security Card or W-2 Form with your Social Security Number and Employer’s Name)

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address (Examples: Current, unexpired SC license or ID and a utility bill with same name and address no older than 90 days)

Proof of all Legal Name Changes (Examples: Marriage license, court order, or valid US Passport with legal name)