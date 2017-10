COWNAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department says two people were hurt in a shooting Thursday.

A tweet from the department says officers were on scene along Cates Bay Road in the Conway area. Two people were transported to local hospitals. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

The Horry County Police Department has not released any information on a suspect, but did say the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.