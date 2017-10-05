StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

We will warm up over the next few days, with humidity returning for the weekend. The area of high pressure that has been bringing the sunny, mild weather this week will stay in control, for two more days. This will keep nights cool, but afternoon temperatures will warm into the 80s. This area of high pressure will move offshore late Friday, allowing tropical moisture to return to the Carolinas. Humidity will be higher on Saturday, and there will be a slight chance for showers. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Sunday. This warm, humid weather with the chance of thunderstorms will continue into next week. A cold front will move through the Carolinas in the ,middle of next week, bringing cooler drier weather by the end of next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 58-60 inland, 63-64 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.