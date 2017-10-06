82nd Airborne in Afghanistan helps with gender reveal for fallen NC soldier

RALEIGH, N.C. – The wife of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier had a little help learning the gender of her unborn child.

U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Harris, 25, was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan on August 2. His wife, Brittany, was pregnant at the time of his death.

But his fellow 82nd Airborne members helped Brittany with learning the gender of her child.

All the way from Afghanistan, members of the 82nd prepped confetti canons and began to record.

“My boy Harris, we’re gonna do it for him, find out what kind of baby he is going to have,” a soldier says in the video.

Then, two of the Airborne step back and fire the confetti.

In a message to CBS North Carolina, Brittany said Chris left her a “little miracle princess.”

“WELCOME THE NEWEST FAMILY MEMBER OF THE 82nd!!!!! Christian Michelle Harris 💓💗💖💘💝💞💕,” she wrote.