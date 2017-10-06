Around Town: Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Hosted by the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation and the City of Myrtle Beach, the 2017 Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival is a destination event that will celebrate the multitude of local seafood restaurants and eateries along the Grand Strand!

The festival is expanded to two days this year on Friday, Oct. 6 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, located between 8th and 9th Avenues North downtown Myrtle Beach.

The festival is free to attend and in addition to a variety of delicious seafood vendors and restaurants onsite, attendees will enjoy kid-friendly activities, live entertainment, two beer stations, a car show on Saturday and corn hole tournament hosted by Coastal Tailgating on Saturday. You will simply purchase food directly from the participating vendors. There are no tickets to purchase.

Saturday afternoon boats cooking demonstrations by culinary students from Horry-Georgetown Technical College. Later in the day you can also watch 15 of the area’s fastest oyster shuckers! The competition presented by The Noizy Oyster and Sweetwater ® Brewing Company will be held from 4:30 to 5 p.m. in front of main stage.

ENTERTAINMENT LINE-UP

Enjoy a great lineup of entertainment playing throughout the festival, courtesy of Hyatt Buick GMC! Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and come dance to some awesome beach tunes on the main stage! No coolers allowed.

Friday, October 6, 2017

Jim Quick & Coastline 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 7, 2017

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Catalinas 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Fantastic Shakers 5:00-7:00 p.m.

BEER STATIONS

Enjoy two beer stations serving Miller Lite, Coors Light, Yuengling, Blue Moon, Sweetwater IPA, Redd’s Apple Ale, Tiki Sangria and PBR. Cash only. Must have valid ID to verify age. Prices vary.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

The tournament is hosted by Coastal Tailgating and runs 12-4 p.m., with registration open at 10 a.m. $10 per team; $5 per player. Double elimination, two man teams, cash payout of 80% of pot to 1st place team & 20% of pot to 2nd place team. Limited to 40 teams so pre-register

Information provided by myrtlebeachboardwalk.com