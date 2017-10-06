Bus driver shortage may cause Horry County students to get home late

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – District officials with Horry County Schools expect students who ride the bus to arrive home later than normal Friday because of a lack of bus drivers.

School officials posted on the district’s Facebook page that they expect a “larger than normal number of bus driver absences (Friday).” The district says the shortage is due to 29 vacancies and several drivers calling out sick Friday throughout the nine attendance areas.

All supervisors, assistant supervisors, and transportation driver trainers will be driving buses Friday afternoon, which may include larger routes due to the limited number of drivers.

District officials say there were minor bus delays Friday morning, but because there are 33% more bus riders in the afternoons, the district anticipates buses arriving late back to the middle and high schools, which will likely delay home arrival times.

“The bus office appreciates your patience and understanding,” the post states. “The bus office is doing everything possible to maintain their schedules.”

District leaders say they are actively looking to hire bus drivers in all attendance areas. A transportation fair is planned for Nov. 2 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. for those interested in applying.