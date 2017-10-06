Carolina Forest Edges South Florence, 20-10

Florence, SC (WBTW) – Most of the game, Carolina Forest trailed South Florence, but in the end the Panthers rallied to score 2 touchdowns in the game’s final minute to move to 5-2, (2-0) in Region VI, Class 5A earning a hard fought 20-10 win over South Florence 1-6, (0-2). Trailing 10-7 with a couple minutes left, Matt Beale and the Panther offense drove down the field and he hit receiver Derek Alston with a 5 yard TD pass to go ahead 14-10. The Bruins had a chance with :22 seconds to drive down the field, but RJ Richardson intercepted a pass and took it back for another touchdown giving Carolina Forest their 3rd consecutive victory.

Carolina Forest will travel to Sumter on Friday, October 13th, 7:30pm kick.

South Florence will travel to Conway on Friday, October 13th, 7:30pm kick.