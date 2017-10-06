Driver leads deputies on a chase through Darlington and Florence Counties

By Published: Updated:
Source: Darlington Co. Sheriff's Office

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to search for a driver who led them on a chase Thursday night.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. Deputies tried to pull over a driver when they saw an SUV drive into oncoming traffic on McIver Road near Charleston Road. The drive didn’t stop. Deputies chased the driver into Florence County.

The driver stopped in a neighborhood off North Douglas Street in the Flroence area. The driver got out and ran. The SUV rolled backward, hitting the patrol car. The deputy wasn’t injured.

The driver of the SUV fled into a wooded area. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tracking Team and Aviation Unit searched for the driver for approximately an hour until the search was called off.

Inside the vehicle, Deputies discovered a loaded handgun and an open container of alcohol.

The vehicle collision is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

