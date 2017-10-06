Grand Strand Medical Center opens children’s ER

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Medical Center has a new ER facility specifically for children. The Children’s Care ER is separate from the regular emergency room and is decorated in a child-like theme to ease the minds of kids coming to the hospital.

The director of the Children’s Care ER, Dr. Rebecca Matthews, said they also have books and toys for kids to play with while they are in the facility.

“We’re trying to make it easier for our local families,” said Dr. Matthews.

“Our goal is really to provide specialized care for critically ill and injured children.”

Dr. Matthews said when you bring your child to the facility, you will check in, and if they have open beds, you and your child will go directly to the children’s ER room. She said they are doing this to help reduce wait times for children and parents.

“We have a team approach. We have our registration, our triage nurse, and the physician is there to do the initial assessment,” said Dr. Matthews.

“That way we can minimize wait times for our families and make it more comfortable for a child who is sick or critically ill.”

Dr. Matthews said they are looking to expand their staff by recruiting more physicians such as pediatric surgeons. She said because the center is new, they are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. They are planning to expand and become a 24-hour center in the near future.