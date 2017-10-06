Horry County councilman wants to put officers in Carolina Forest fire stations

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County councilman has a plan to place more police officers in Carolina Forest. Councilman Dennis DiSabato wants to station Horry County police officers at fire stations.

“Boots on the ground is probably the number one thing that we can do to help fix some of the problems that we’re having with some of the response times,” said DiSabato. His plan would be to put officers in the Horry County Fire Rescue stations on Carolina Forest Boulevard and International Drive.

DiSabato believes this would be a cost-effective way to increase police presence and decrease their response time, which he says is is a common complaint from people living in the area. “What I wanna see is a way to try and increase the resources that are available to police so that our citizens can be satisfied with the services they’re receiving,” he said.

DiSabato says his ultimate goal is to build a police station in Carolina Forest, but placing officers at Stations 39 and 45 is the first step towards that. “Initially I wanted to see some new brick and mortar, police stations here in Carolina Forest. In the immediate future, what’s more likely to happen is that we’ll get some dedicated office spaces in the existing fire stations in order to have some police officers stationed there and respond from that area.”

He says he’s still working out details such as how many officers would be at each station and for how long, but says his idea is just one way the county can place more officers in the Forest. “We need to look at it from trying to fund our police departments better in our upcoming budgets to bring more police officers to the county.”

DiSabato says his next step is to meet with the Horry County Police Chief and other county officials to discuss this plan.