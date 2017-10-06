Horry County Fire Rescue highlights fire prevention week tips

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Capt. Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue is joining News13 NOW at 9 a.m. during National Fire Prevention Week to talk about ways everyone can work to prevent fires at home.

Tuesday, Nugent will talk about cooking fires, which cause 51% of fires in the U.S. They are the most common cause of fires and fire injuries in Horry County. For tips how to prevent cooking fires, follow this link for a tip sheet from Horry County Fire Rescue. Nugent will also cover the importance of a home fire extinguisher and how to maintain and operate it.

On Wednesday, Nugent will cover home fire safety inspections. There are several ways to reduce the risk of fire around home – both inside and out. For tips on how to conduct a home fire safety inspection, including a checklist, follow these links: Tips for Home Fire Safety Inspections and Home Fire Safety Checklist

On Friday, Nugent will help you create a home escape plan and how to operate and maintain smoke alarms. A guide to creating a home escape plan is also available from Horry County Fire Rescue at the following link: Creating a Home Escape Plan. HCFR also provides a template for a home escape plan. It can be found here: Home Escape Plan Template