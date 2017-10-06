Killer, accomplice sentenced to jail for shooting CCU student in 2015

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two Conway men pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the shooting death of a Coastal Carolina University student in 2015.

Horry County Senior Assistant Solicitor Joshua Holford says, Jordan Principe, 19, and Alfred Dunkin, 22, both of Conway, were each initially charged with murder in the November 2015 shooting death of Craig Gerard Gray Jr., 21, who was a CCU student. The solicitor says when the two men were arrested following the murder, it was unclear who actually pulled the trigger.

The investigation shows Principe was the shooter and Dunkin was an accomplice to the armed robbery and then helped Principe hide the gun after the murder, Holford says. Prosecutors say the duo went to Gray’s apartment to rob the victim. A fight over marijuana broke out and Principe shot and killed Gray.

After Dunkin agreed to testify against Principe if the case went to trial, Principe accepted a plea deal. Principe pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Dunkin pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder and armed robbery and was sentenced to 14 years for each crime, but those sentences will run concurrently.

“The diligent efforts of law enforcement, especially Detective Sergeant Dale Long and other officers with the Conway Police Department, led to quick arrests and ultimately a just resolution for such a tragic case,” Holford said. “A young man lost his life, and two other young men are now serving long sentences in prison for a senseless act of violence.”