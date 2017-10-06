Operation Strike Force takes drugs, $250K off streets in Florence, Darlington

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – For five days, more than 20 law enforcement agencies focused on highways in Florence and Darlington Counties, taking drugs and more than $250,000 in drug money off the streets.

Starting Monday morning, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office along with several other agencies, launched Operation Strike Force. Approximately 150 officers from 23 state, local and federal agencies participated in the operation which ended at midnight Friday morning.

During the course of the operation, officers issued 1505 citations or warnings, searched 231 vehicles and made 63 criminal cases including four felony arrests.

In addition, the operation took a number of weapons and drugs off the streets:

4 illegal weapons

More than 8.6 pounds of high-grade marijuana (estimated street value of $8,600)

14 grams of methamphetamine

5 grams cocaine (estimated street value of $1,000)

7 fugitives were apprehended

2 stolen vehicles were recovered

$253,659 in cash related to drugs or contraband

“These dedicated officers have a passion for removing drugs and contraband from the street,” Florence Sheriff Kenney Boone stated. “Operations like this allow them to network, build relationships and share best practices. We owe them all a debt of gratitude for their hard work and dedication.”

The agencies participating in this year’s Operation are Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Florence Police Department, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Police Department, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, SC Highway Patrol, SLED Aviation and Fusion Center, SC State Transport Police, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service, and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

“Successful operations like this takes months of planning and coordination and would not be possible without the support of our dedicated officers and staff, loyal business, churches and individual sponsors, as well as the agency heads from around the State who allow their officers to participate,” said Sheriff Boone. “We appreciate their participation in this important operation.”