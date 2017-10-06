StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Warmer weather and higher humidity will be here for the weekend. An area of high pressure will move offshore late today, allowing moisture that has been pooling over the Gulf of Mexico to rush northward into the Carolinas. It will be warm and humid today and this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be a little warmer, in the mid 80s… but night time temperatures will be much warmer. Instead of the 50s we enjoyed early this week, night time low temperatures will be in the 70s this weekend. The warm, humid weather with hit or miss thunderstorms will continue through the middle of next week. The next cold front looks to move through Wednesday night or Thursday, and this will bring cooler, drier weather.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, humid. Low 66-70.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s.