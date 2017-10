Laurinburg, NC (WBTW) – Scotland County (NC) running back Zamir White is our Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week for week 7 after his monster performance against Purnell Swett. White ran for 243 yards and 6 touchdowns in their 57-20 victory. He’s already closing in on 1,000 rushing yards just 5 games into the season. White is the nation’s number 1 rated running back and has committed to playing at the University of Georgia next season.

