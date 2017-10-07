6 inmates at North Carolina prison facing drug charges

COLUMBIA, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office says six inmates at a state prison are facing drug charges.

Tyrrell County Sheriff Darryl Liverman told WITN in Greenville that the six are among 24 at the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm who have faced drug charges since May.

In the latest incident, the six are each charged with having a controlled substance. One of the six is also charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver.

Liverman said the six inmates had suboxine, which is used to treat people dependent on opioids.

WNCT in Greenville reported in July that deputies went to the work farm on three occasions over two days after five inmates were taken to the hospital for treatment of overdoses.