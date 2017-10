LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash with injuries at SC 90 and Bayberry Drive is blocking all lanes.

Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved a motorcycle and a male patient was transported with life threatening injuries.

This crash is near Carolina Bay Parkway.

The SCHP website reports the crash happened around 7:30 Saturday night.

@hcfirerescue working a motorcycle crash at HWY 90 / CAROLINA BAYS PKY. Male patient transported by HCFR Medic w/life-threatening injuries — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 7, 2017