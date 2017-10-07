Motorcyclist dies 9 days after Horry County crash

The Horry County coroner says a 69-year-old man from Pennsylvania died nine days after a crash on Highway 90.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the Robert Shaffer was driving his motorcycle when he crashed earlier in the month. He was taken to the hospital following the collision, but passed away around 4 p.m. on October 16. The coroner says Shaffer died of multiple trauma, and the death was ruled accidental.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash with injuries at SC 90 and Bayberry Drive was blocking lanes on October 7.

Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved a motorcycle and a male patient was transported with life threatening injuries. The SCHP website reports the crash happened around 7:30 Saturday night.

@hcfirerescue working a motorcycle crash at HWY 90 / CAROLINA BAYS PKY. Male patient transported by HCFR Medic w/life-threatening injuries — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 7, 2017