Darlington County Drug Enforcement Unit arrests six during search warrant

By Published:

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit discovered multiple handguns, methamphetamine and preloaded hypodermic needles after searching a home on Sandwood Drive in the Hartsville area Thursday.

Investigators have arrested six people, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo.

Katherine Danielle Dority, 27, and Leon Davis, Jr., 46, both of Hartsville, have been charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Erin Inez Self, 27, Pamela Sue Suggs, 38, Chad Richard Elmore, 34, and Justin Kyle Acuff, 24, all of Hartsville, have been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

All six suspects are currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s