Darlington County Drug Enforcement Unit arrests six during search warrant

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit discovered multiple handguns, methamphetamine and preloaded hypodermic needles after searching a home on Sandwood Drive in the Hartsville area Thursday.

Investigators have arrested six people, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo.

Katherine Danielle Dority, 27, and Leon Davis, Jr., 46, both of Hartsville, have been charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Erin Inez Self, 27, Pamela Sue Suggs, 38, Chad Richard Elmore, 34, and Justin Kyle Acuff, 24, all of Hartsville, have been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

All six suspects are currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.