Fight leads to shooting at Sea Banks Motel, police say

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) –  The Myrtle Beach police department is investigaitng a shooting at the Sea Banks Motel Saturday evening.

According to Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, police were called to 2200 S. Ocean Blvd, at the Sea Banks motel to reports of shots fired in the area.  While investigating, police say two people were in a fight when one of them pulled out a gun and began firing as the other person ran away.

Crosby adds that at this time, officers have not identified anyone that was hurt in the incident.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the incident.  If you have any information you are asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.

