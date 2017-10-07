Horry County Fire Rescue teaches fire prevention, installs free smoke alarms

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue kicked off Fire Prevention Week with a community safety event in Aynor.

The fire department joined the farmer’s market at Aynor Town Park on Saturday, and displayed several of their tools, including a drone, CPR training dummies, and firetrucks. Firefighters also drove through neighborhoods in Aynor and installed smoke alarms for free. According to spokesperson Captain Mark Nugent, the department wanted to start Fire Prevention Week in Aynor because it is one of the areas where they tend to see more fires. “We want to turn that around. We’d rather meet them on a good day like today so we’re not at an emergency. We’re not at a fire. We can interact with our community, teach them fire safety tips hopefully so we don’t have to go to their house when something bad happens,” said Nugent.

Tune into News13 NOW at 9 A.M. this week to hear Capt. Nugent offer tips on cooking fires, home fire safety inspections, and creating a home escape plan. Horry County Fire Rescue will conclude Fire Prevention Week with open houses at all of their stations on Saturday, October 14th.