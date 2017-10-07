Hundreds brave rain to attend Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The rainy weather didn’t stop anyone from enjoying great, local seafood on Saturday.

Hundreds of people attended the Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival, food in one hand and an umbrella in the other. Dozens of vendors filled the Pavilion site between 8th and 9th Avenue. This was the second year of the two-day festival. Councilman Michael Chestnut, and owner of “Big Mike’s Soul Food”, says he was pleased with the growth of the event.  “We’re just having a great time. Even though the weather is a little rainy today, I think it’s getting bigger and better each year. We got more vendors this year. We got good music going on. Everybody’s just coming out and having a great time,” said Chestnut.

