Largest garage sale in SC draws thousands to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The largest garage sale in the state of South Carolina drew thousands of people to Myrtle Beach.

More than 200 people sold their old clothes, furniture, electronics, and more.at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Saturday. The sale poured into the hallways and outside of the building. Patsine Blount said she and her friend drove from Hartsville early Saturday morning just to attend the sale. “It was well worth it,” Blount said. “There were so many vendors here, we walked one aisle, came down. We had a format going. Several items for my home, indoor, outdoor, and a few things for my church as well.”

This was the 29th annual South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale.