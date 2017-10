(WCBD) – Heads up vegans and vegetarians, McDonald’s has cooked up a new dish just for you.

The “McVegan” is a soy-based patty, topped with all the vegan-friendly fixin’s.

However, this burger’s test run is only happening in Tampere, Finland.

This roll-out is just a test run and at this point there are no plans to bring the McVegan to the United States.