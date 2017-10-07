Motorcycle driver killed in crash on Hwy. 17 in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that killed a motorcycle driver Saturday.

According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:20 a.m., Saturday on US 17 near 31st Ave. south in the Atlantic Beach area.

Horry County Deputy coroner, Darris Fowler says Sidney Williams, 52, of Raleigh, NC was killed in the crash. Williams was initially taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries around 5:12 p.m. Saturday. The victim died from multiple trauma caused by the crash.

The driver of a 2007 Chrysler minivan was traveling north of US 17 when they attempted to turn left onto 31st Ave. S. The minivan driver did not yield to the Harley-Davidson traveling south on US 17 and struck Williams. Williams was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken to the hospital. Troopers say that Williams was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler hit the Harley-Davidson ejecting and killing Williams.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.