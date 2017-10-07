NC Governor, First Lady helping rebuild one year after Hurricane Matthew

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and first lady, Kristin Cooper are helping their state rebuild as part of the Rebuild NC Day of Service.

Governor Cooper and the First Lady traveled to Lumberton on Saturday to help out. Lumberton was one of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Matthew a year ago.

“As I travel to parts of North Carolina hit hard by Matthew, I see the devastation, but I also see progress,” Gov. Cooper said, in a press release. “I’m especially heartened by the great work families, businesses, schools, churches, and volunteers are doing together to rebuild our communities.”

According to a press release, Governor Cooper is working closely with the state’s congressional delegation to gain more federal funds to further the state’s recovery efforts, and gain additional funding as needed.

Volunteers who partake in the Rebuild NC Day of Service are going to tear out and clean up homes that were damaged by Hurricane Matthew in the affected areas, including Lumberton, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Princeville, and Kinston.