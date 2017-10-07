Police search for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Carolina Forest area

By Published: Updated:
Natascha Angel King Source: Horry County Police Department

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Horry County Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who they say was last seen in the Carolina Forest area Thursday.

Natascha Angel King

According to Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department, Natascha Angel King, 16, was last seen Thursday, October 5th.  King is described as 5’4″, 120 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

 

Donshay Calhoun

Dotson reports King is in the company of 36-year-old Donshay Calhoun.

There is not available information on a vehicle at this time.

If you have seen King or Calhoun you are asked to call Horry County Police Department at (843) 248-1520.

