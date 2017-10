(WBTW) – Horry County Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a larceny that happened in September.

According to a Horry County Police Department Facebook Post, the woman in the pictures below is wanted in connection to a larceny that occurred on September 29th on Cypress Drive.

No further information was available.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Horry County Police.