President Trump visiting NC for fundraiser

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — President Donald Trump is visiting North Carolina for a private fundraising event Saturday.

He is headlining a fundraiser on Saturday night in Greensboro to benefit his Trump Victory joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee.

The event is expected to raise $2 million, with donors paying up to $35,000 per couple to serve as co-hosts.

WFMY-TV reported the private event will be at the home of Louis Dejoy and Aldona Wos. Trump is scheduled to land in Greensboro around 5 p.m.

Dejoy is a Greensboro businessman and a large donor to the Republican party, while his wife is known for public service under former governor Pat McCrory, the TV station reported.

— WFMY contributed to this report