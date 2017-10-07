President Trump visiting NC for fundraiser

By and Published:
Donald Trump
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — President Donald Trump is visiting North Carolina for a private fundraising event Saturday.

He is headlining a fundraiser on Saturday night in Greensboro to benefit his Trump Victory joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee.

 

The event is expected to raise $2 million, with donors paying up to $35,000 per couple to serve as co-hosts.

WFMY-TV reported the private event will be at the home of Louis Dejoy and Aldona Wos. Trump is scheduled to land in Greensboro around 5 p.m.

Dejoy is a Greensboro businessman and a large donor to the Republican party, while his wife is known for public service under former governor Pat McCrory, the TV station reported.

— WFMY contributed to this report

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s