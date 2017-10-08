18th annual Chilympics supports Grand Strand beaches

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people supported beaches in the Grand Strand by sampling several delicious cups of chili.

The Surfrider Foundation of the Grand Strand held its 18th annual Chilympics Chili Cookoff on Sunday, at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet. Chefs from all over the country took part in the event, in addition to approximately 50 vendors. The proceeds raised go to several projects in Horry and Georgetown counties, including shower towers at beach accesses, and scholarships for Coastal Carolina University students. “Our mission is to protect the coast, so we get these people involved and then we say, here’s an opportunity now to do something for our environment and our waters,” said Surfrider Communications Coordinator Whitney Messervy.

The Surfrider Foundation raises between 20 and 30 thousand dollars with each Cookoff.