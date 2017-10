CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– A 2-year-old child was killed following an auto-pedestrian accident in Sangaree in Berkeley County. South Carolina …

(WSPA) – Tornado warnings have been in effect for several counties throughout the Upstate. We have had reports of possible touchdowns in a…

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Several local players from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl. Below is …

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people supported beaches in the Grand Strand by sampling several delicious cups of chili. The Surfri…

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Exactly one year ago, Hurricane Matthew hit the Grand Strand, causing severe flooding in several communities, inc…