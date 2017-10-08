Aide: Trump still sees ‘military options’ with North Korea

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. Just 24 percent of Americans say the country is heading in the right direction after a tumultuous stretch for Trump. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON (AP/WFLA) — A White House aide says there’s no misunderstanding what President Donald Trump means when he says “only one thing will work” to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Budget director Mick Mulvaney tells NBC that Trump’s “clearly telegraphing, and this should not be news to anybody,” that “military options are on the table. … They absolutely are.”

Trump says years of talking to the North and providing aid haven’t worked.

But Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy wants Trump to “stop doing hurtful things to the country’s national security, like telling the North Koreans that there is no diplomatic path for them to give up nuclear weapons.”

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson says “there is no viable military option. It would be horrific.”

The senators were on CNN.

On Saturday, the president took aim at North Korea via Twitter and suggested the U.S. had been wasting time and money during talks with the country.

The comments come after the president suggested reporters were seeing “the calm before the storm.”

“You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” Trump said, after a meeting with his top military commanders.

