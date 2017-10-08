Conway man arrested after assault, barricading self in home

Published:
Jason Spivey (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One Conway man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two people and barricading himself in a home.

Conway Police arrested Jason Spivey, 31, of Conway, on second degree domestic violence and third degree assault charges.

Conway Police officers responded to a possible domestic incident on Duckett Street around 9:50 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were told that Spivey inside the home had assaulted two people, including his girlfriend.

During this incident, Spivey grabbed a shotgun and police were called.

Conway Police tried to make contact with Spivey, but he would not respond to officers or leave the home.

Horry County Police Department’s Negotiation and SWAT teams were called in. Horry County Police were able to get Spivey to leave the home.

Coastal Carolina University Department of Public Safety also assisted during this call.

