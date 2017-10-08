Dillon High School hosts 13th annual ‘Battle of the Bands’

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of music lovers in the Pee Dee came out for the 13th annual Dillon ‘Battle of the Bands’ Saturday.

20 high school bands from North Carolina, South Carolina and even Georgia performed to earn the title of the best band around. News13, spoke with organizers who say this event brings everyone together and helps band students hone their skills.

“We just wanted provide an opportunity for bands in the area to improve character and musicianship, as they compete with one another,” said Band Director Adrian Wright ” We really are just trying to promote music in the community.” added Wright.

The competition also included special performances from Shaw University, Benedict College, and South Carolina State University. Next year organizers hope to involve additional bands by including groups from other southern states into the competition.

