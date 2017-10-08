First reponders hosting ‘Guns & Hoses’ charity softball event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County and Myrtle Beach first responders are partnering for the annual “Guns and Hoses” charity softball event.

This event is in its 10th year.

According to an Horry County Police Department Facebook post, the softball game benefits SOS Health Care’s Project Lifesaver Program.

The charity game will be held Sunday, October 22, 2017, at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, located at 1251 21st Avenue North.

Games start at 4 p.m., with the championship game being played at 6 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee.

There will also be raffle prizes and food.