First reponders hosting ‘Guns & Hoses’ charity softball event

By Published:
(Source: Horry County Police Department Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County and Myrtle Beach first responders are partnering for the annual “Guns and Hoses” charity softball event.

This event is in its 10th year.

According to an Horry County Police Department Facebook post, the softball game benefits SOS Health Care’s Project Lifesaver Program.

The charity game will be held Sunday, October 22, 2017, at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, located at 1251 21st Avenue North.

Games start at 4 p.m., with the championship game being played at 6 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee.

There will also be raffle prizes and food.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s