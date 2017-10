MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are searching for a larceny suspect after a wallet was taken from a local grocery store.

According to an Horry County Police Department Facebook post, the wallet was taken from the Food Lion at Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge.

If you can identify the suspect in the photo below you’re asked to call Horry County Police at 843-915-8477.