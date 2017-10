MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews responded to a townhouse fire on Coal Stream Cove Loop Saturday night.

According to the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District’s Facebook page, responders were able to contain most of the damage to one unit.

The Red Cross is in the process of helping five adults and three children.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Surfside Fire Rescue and Midway Fire Rescue assisted the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District in the incident.