PICS: Damage left after possible tornado in the Upstate

( WSPA ) – Tornado warnings have been in effect for several counties throughout the Upstate. We have had reports of possible touchdowns in a few of those counties. Many viewers have sent us pictures and video of damage in their area. American Red Cross says they have workers responding to storm-related damage in Laurens and Pickens County.

They say about 5 to 10 homes have been damaged.

Red Cross Disaster Action Teams are on scene assessing the damage and will help those who have been affected.

People in the Norris area can go to Six Mile Baptist Church for help until 9:00 p.m., according to Pickens County emergency officials.

Duke Power is reporting that about 1,300 people are currently without power in Pickens County.

Fire officials in Spartanburg County are asking that people who live in the 5800 block of Hwy 215 stay away until they can make sure that the downed power lines won’t electrocute anyone.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

