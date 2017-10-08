Several local players make Shrine Bowl rosters

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Several local players from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl. Below is a list of the local players chosen to represent South Carolina and North Carolina. The Shrine Bowl will be played Dec. 16th at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Gunnar Britton, OL, Conway

Raiqwon O’Neal, OL/TE, Conway

Zion Kieth, DB, Wilson

Ty’Quan Porter, DB, Dillon

Tyler Gore, WR/DB, North Myrtle Beach

Sokoya McDuffie, DL, South Florence

NORTH CAROLINA

Javon Ratliffe, LB, Scotland County

Tyler Smith, OL, Scotland County

