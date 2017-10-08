Several local players make Shrine Bowl rosters

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Several local players from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl. Below is a list of the local players chosen to represent South Carolina and North Carolina. The Shrine Bowl will be played Dec. 16th at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Gunnar Britton, OL, Conway
Raiqwon O’Neal, OL/TE, Conway
Zion Kieth, DB, Wilson
Ty’Quan Porter, DB, Dillon
Tyler Gore, WR/DB, North Myrtle Beach
Sokoya McDuffie, DL, South Florence
NORTH CAROLINA
Javon Ratliffe, LB, Scotland County
Tyler Smith, OL, Scotland County