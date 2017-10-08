Several local players make Shrine Bowl rosters

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Several local players from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl. Below is …

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people supported beaches in the Grand Strand by sampling several delicious cups of chili. The Surfri…

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Exactly one year ago, Hurricane Matthew hit the Grand Strand, causing severe flooding in several communities, inc…

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – Toyota continued its romp through NASCAR’s playoffs as Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway to earn …

DETROIT (AP) – Cam Newton wore a black hat with a white button on the left side to honor Rosie the Riveter before and after showing he was v…