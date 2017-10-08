Teen arrested in connection to Thursday night shooting off Cates Bay Hwy.

Related Coverage Two men found shot off Cates Bay Hwy in Conway area

CONWAY (WBTW) – Horry County police arrested a man in connection to a recent shooting in Conway.

According to Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department, Elijah McCray, 17, has been arrested and is currently being detained at the Horry County Detention Center. McCray was arrested in connection to a shooting near Cates Bay Highway Thursday evening.

McCray is being charged with armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting was reported off of Cates Bay Highway in the Conway area around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

According to an incident report from Horry County Police, officers were called to the Sandridge Park community off of Cates Bay Hwy around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two vehicles crashed into separate ditches.

The first vehicle, a 1987 white Oldsmobile Cutlass, was unoccupied and officers didn’t find any weapons in the car. The second vehicle was a grey Dodge Durango, also crashed into a ditch about 25 feet away from the first car, the report says.

Officers found one victim lying on the ground outside of the SUV and another gunshot wound victim in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Both victims and the SUV were searched, but officers didn’t find any weapons. Both victims were treated by EMS and taken to a local hospital. The victims’ current conditions are not known.

The police report states the victims include one Conway man and one man from Aynor.

K9 units were called to the scene to search a nearby wooded area where officers believed the gunman may have run. The suspect wasn’t located and there is no suspect description to release at this time.