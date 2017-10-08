Undead Disney Princesses, President Trump among hundreds at annual NJ zombie walk

By Published:
Joe Marrero and Christina Twidle strolls down the Asbury Park Boardwalk during Zombie Walk in Asbury Park, N.J., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. Participants planned to make an extended walk through the city, then remain in the area for festivities that start once the sun goes down. (Doug Hood/The Asbury Park Press via AP) NO SALES; MANDATORY CREDIT

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) – Hundreds of undead people have gathered at the New Jersey shore to take part in an annual zombie walk.

The event was staged Saturday in Asbury Park and featured a variety of mutated characters, including four undead Disney princesses and gory nurses. A zombie Donald Trump pushed a tombstone with his name on it and threw paper towels into the crowd while asking, “Does anyone need saving?”

Walk organizers tout the event as one of the biggest gatherings of the undead on the planet. Most participants apply their own ghoulish makeup before arriving, but others get their look done on scene from professional makeup artists.

Security was beefed up for the event following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and organizers banned the use of prop weapons.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s