1 year later: Robeson County residents remember Hurricane Matthew

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – On Sunday, The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Committee hosted a one-year anniversary event to remember the destruction of Hurricane Matthew.

Residents and several others gathered together to sing, rejoice and remember the damage done by Hurricane Matthew.

“We put together this community event as a day of healing, hope, restoration and renewal to inspire and to hold on while they are waiting for the recovery,” said Cassandra Campbell, executive director of the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Committee. “There are still a lot of families who are displaced, do not have their homes built and repaired and we have not return to what they would call normal.”

Last October, Hurricane Matthew caused damage residents of Robeson county had never seen before. Despite the obstacles, the residents hit hardest continue to rebuild and attempt to return their lives.

“Recovery is a long road, it’s a difficult and challenging road, and it’s very hard to keep these efforts because were always getting hit with the next thing going,” said Campbell.

