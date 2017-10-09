5 arrested, meth, marijuana seized in Darlington County this weekend

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies say they found several different types of drugs after they responded to a home about a shooting Saturday morning.

The call about a possible shooting came from a home on Solomon Drive in Hartsville, but when patrol deputies met with the person who called 911, the person denied that any shooting happened.

While they talked to the caller, deputies reported they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle in front of the home. Inside the car, deputies found 2 grams of methamphetamine, 69 grams of marijuana, a hypodermic needle, a scale and plastic baggies.

Melinda Sue Callihan, 41, Lisa Ann Dixon, 32, and Christa Makayla Hopkins,22, were charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Florentino Osealdo Garcia, 26, and Sara Kathryn Tyner, 24, were charged with simple possession of marijuana.

All five are currently being held at the Darlington County Detention Center.