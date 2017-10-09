Blitz rankings, Week 8

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A look at the Top 10 teams in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as we ahead into Week 8 of the high school football season:
CHRIS PARKS’ RANKINGS
- Dillon (7-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (7-0)
- Scotland County (5-1)
- Lamar (7-0)
- Hemingway (7-0) +2
- Hartsville (6-1) -1
- Carvers Bay (7-1) -1
- Conway (6-1)
- Lake View (5-1)
- Carolina Forest (5-2)
JULIA MORRIS’ RANKINGS
- North Myrtle Beach (7-0)
- Dillon (7-0)
- Lamar (7-0)
- Scotland County (5-1)
- Hemingway (7-0)
- Hartsville (6-1)
- Conway (6-1)
- Carvers Bay (7-1)
- Lake View (5-1)
- Latta (5-2)