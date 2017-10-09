Blitz rankings, Week 8

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –  A look at the Top 10 teams in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as we ahead into Week 8 of the high school football season:

CHRIS PARKS’ RANKINGS

  1. Dillon (7-0)
  2. North Myrtle Beach (7-0)
  3. Scotland County (5-1)
  4. Lamar (7-0)
  5. Hemingway (7-0) +2
  6. Hartsville (6-1) -1
  7. Carvers Bay (7-1) -1
  8. Conway (6-1)
  9. Lake View (5-1)
  10. Carolina Forest (5-2)

JULIA MORRIS’ RANKINGS

  1. North Myrtle Beach (7-0)
  2. Dillon (7-0)
  3. Lamar (7-0)
  4. Scotland County (5-1)
  5. Hemingway (7-0)
  6. Hartsville (6-1)
  7. Conway (6-1)
  8. Carvers Bay (7-1)
  9. Lake View (5-1)
  10. Latta (5-2)

 

