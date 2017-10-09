Carolinas Hospital System recognized for patient safety record

FLORENCE, SC – Carolinas Hospital System has earned four South Carolina “Certified Zero Harm Award” from the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA). The award is in recognition of the facility’s exemplary performance for patient safety in preventing hospital acquired infections.

Carolinas Hospital System sustained zero bloodstream infections for: 18 months in SICU; no surgical site infections for 24 months in abdominal hysterectomy and hip replacement; and 45 months in knee replacement surgery.

Certified Zero Harm Award hospitals must experience no preventable hospital-acquired infections of a specific nature over an extended period of time. All hospital data used for the awards is independently verified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, recognizing the exceptional achievement the hospital or unit has made to the safety and quality of care within their facilities.

“Patient safety is our number one priority at Carolinas Hospital System. These results prove our continuous commitment to high quality care and dedication of our staff,” said Gary Malaer, Chief Executive Officer, Carolinas Hospital System. “We are proud to be a member of SCHA and recognized as a Zero Harm Award hospital since the award’s inception.” Lorri Gibbons, Vice President for Quality and Safety at SCHA, said, “Zero patient harm is possible only if physicians, clinical and support staff members work together. We’re very proud of the Carolinas Hospital System team members for their strong and shared commitment to patient safety. They are an inspiration to all hospitals across the state striving to provide measurable safety care for every patient.”