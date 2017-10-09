City can finally finish Market Common park project with help of new grant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach can finally finish a park project in the Market Common district that was started almost two years ago.

Due to a lack of money, the project almost did not see its scheduled completion.

If you drive down Farrow Parkway, right by the Vinings Apartments, you may have noticed a big, abandoned building and wondered what it is.

News13 got an update Monday from the city on the progress of the area that will soon become Thunderbolt Park.

With the help of a new grant, a former Air Force building will be transformed into an outdoor classroom.

“Classes from the local schools could go out there and learn about nature, you know, walk around the trail,” said city planning director Carol Coleman. “Or Scout troops could use it.”

The classroom is one part of the city’s plans for the park. City officials first talked of creating the outdoor space years ago, and now the help of the grant will help them to carry out their plans.

“What we ran into is everything costs more than you think it’s gonna cost, even though we had priced it out,” Coleman explained. “So the $200,000 is allowing us to continue on, and hopefully we’ll be able to finish up everything.”

That money will come from the Myrtle Beach Air Base Redevelopment Authority. It will also fund public parking, restrooms and space for more quiet activities.

“People could sit and read. Or they could do yoga, anything you could think of,” Carol told News13.

She said the spot will attract anyone who wants to enjoy natural beauty.

“It’s a really pretty spot, and you don’t realize how nice it is until you get back in there.”

But, it was also designed to give those who live in Market Common more options.

“Just make it a lot easier for people to get around and have that experience of being able to go places without necessarily having to leave the district where they live,” Coleman said.

According to Coleman, she does not know for sure when the park will be completed, but she hopes it will happen by the end of this year.

City Council will officially accept the grant money at a meeting Tuesday.