JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews were at Venters Landing at the Lyches River Monday morning investigating after a boater went missing.

According to Johnsonville Fire Chief Henry Humphries, the call about the possible drowning came in around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Humphries also adds that the SC Department of Natural Resources is the agency in charge of the search.

