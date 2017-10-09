Boater’s body pulled from Florence County river

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews were at Venters Landing at the Lyches River Monday morning investigating after a boater went missing.

SC DNR spokesperson Robert McCoullough says the man was attempting to launch a boat when the rope broke. As the boat began floating away, he tried to retrieve it and he fell into the water.

Johnsonville Fire and Rescue retrieved his body this morning.

According to Johnsonville Fire Chief Henry Humphries, the call about the possible drowning came in around 7:15 a.m. Monday. Humphries also adds that the SC Department of Natural Resources is the agency in charge.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.