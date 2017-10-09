FEMA investigating scam that targets Hurricane Matthew victims

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – More than a year after Hurricane Matthew, The Robeson County Emergency Management is still warning of scams targeting those still recovering.

A post on the organization’s Facebook page Monday says this particular scam aims to exploit those who have gotten money to repair their homes and those who are living in FEMA trailers.

A man named James is using the telephone number (202) 309-4417 to contact FEMA victims insisting that they purchase used mobile homes. He warns that if they don’t, they will have to turn over the FEMA money they received to fix up their homes. He is also telling them that he has already found the used trailer they need to purchase and they must give him the money to close the deal.

This man is not employed by FEMA and no one has any idea if he is working with someone or alone, according to the post.

If someone claiming to work for FEMA asks you to purchase anything and/or turn over FEMA money, it is a scam and you should contact local Emergency Management agency, police, or FEMA representatives.

FEMA is investigating the scam.